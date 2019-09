© REUTERS / FAWAZ SALMAN

Additional UAE military forces have arrived in Yemen's interim capital of Aden, where fighting between forces loyal to the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) is underway, to support the southern separatists, a source from the Aden provincial authorities told Sputnik on Thursday.The Yemeni government has been claiming that Abu Dhabi is supporting the separatists and has been calling on the United Arab Emirates to abandon policies aimed at dividing the country. The United Arab Emirates The source said thatand deployed to a camp of the Security Belt Forces, loyal to the STC.Meanwhile, a Yemeni military source reported that, the administrative centre of the Shawbah province, neighbouring Aden Earlier this week, media reported thatamid the rising tensions in the area.Saudi Arabia has been calling on the sides to the battles in southern Yemen to settle their disagreements. Still, violence in the area persists, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition.