Puppet Masters
UAE troops reportedly arrive in Aden to support southern Yemeni separatists against Saudi-backed government
Sputnik
Thu, 05 Sep 2019 16:48 UTC
The Yemeni government has been claiming that Abu Dhabi is supporting the separatists and has been calling on the United Arab Emirates to abandon policies aimed at dividing the country. The United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government in its fight against the Houthi rebels, has denied claims it supports the STC.
The source said that around 70 UAE combat vehicles had been brought on a vessel to Aden and deployed to a camp of the Security Belt Forces, loyal to the STC.
Meanwhile, a Yemeni military source reported that the military had deployed tanks, multiple rocket launchers and artillery to the city of Ataq, the administrative centre of the Shawbah province, neighbouring Aden.
Earlier this week, media reported that Saudi Arabia had boosted its military presence in Shabwah amid the rising tensions in the area.
Saudi Arabia has been calling on the sides to the battles in southern Yemen to settle their disagreements. Still, violence in the area persists, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Best of the Web: 'It's a tip of an iceberg': Bulgarian journo reveals how US-purchased arms end up with ISIS in Yemen
- Libertarian students sue public college for making them get permission to share views
- Erdogan threatens Europe with flood of refugees unless land-grabbing 'safe zone' is established at Syria-Turkey border
- UAE troops reportedly arrive in Aden to support southern Yemeni separatists against Saudi-backed government
- Paul Gosar: Go into debt to get a STEM degree, then watch foreigners take your job
- Taliban claims another attack in Kabul - 12 killed, including two NATO troops, 100+ injured
- San Francisco declares NRA domestic terrorist organization
- No, Jonathan Haidt is not similar to a slavery apologist
- "Deep State" Bill Dudley keeps on digging his hole: "Explains" what he really meant in scandalous anti-Trump op-ed
- Study shows vegans and vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters
- European Court of Human Rights says Russians were right to arrest Magnitsky for tax evasion, but make claims with no evidence of violent death
- Major flooding leaves 42 dead and 5,000 homes destroyed in Niger
- Many provinces in Laos suffering after severe widespread flooding
- Ubinas volcano in Peru erupts 3 times in a day
- Argentine stone fruits expected to suffer serious losses due to harsh late frosts
- Intense storm leaves hail cover 16 inches deep in state park in Colorado
- Overstock CEO's wild Maria Butina story contradicts US government narrative
- The gas of life and the climate
- 'Will & Grace' actor says his idea of Hollywood Trump donors blacklist was 'misinterpreted'
- Leprechaun 'is not a native Irish word' new medieval dictionary reveals
- Best of the Web: 'It's a tip of an iceberg': Bulgarian journo reveals how US-purchased arms end up with ISIS in Yemen
- Erdogan threatens Europe with flood of refugees unless land-grabbing 'safe zone' is established at Syria-Turkey border
- UAE troops reportedly arrive in Aden to support southern Yemeni separatists against Saudi-backed government
- "Deep State" Bill Dudley keeps on digging his hole: "Explains" what he really meant in scandalous anti-Trump op-ed
- European Court of Human Rights says Russians were right to arrest Magnitsky for tax evasion, but make claims with no evidence of violent death
- Overstock CEO's wild Maria Butina story contradicts US government narrative
- Big Tech & Big Brother meet at Facebook HQ to discuss how to 'secure' US elections
- Huawei slams US for trying to hack its systems, recruit spies & bully employees
- US Task Force Smoking Gun smuggles weapons to Syria: Serbia files (part 2)
- Israeli satellite firm claims to have published first photos of Russian-made S-400 in Turkey
- Bojo loses control of Commons, plans to call a general election, Brexit may be delayed till 2020
- Iran announces new scaling back of nuclear deal commitments
- Ukraine's parliament cancels immunity for lawmakers
- US sanctions Iran's space program, says it's a cover for work on ballistic missiles
- Sigal Mandelker: The militantly pro-Israel Trump official directing US economic war on Iran
- Rohani: Iran gives Europe two months to save nuclear deal
- First Lady Melania Trump terribly treated by the media
- Accusation: Google intentionally broke EU data-privacy laws; meanwhile YouTube fined $179M US violations
- US posts $15mn bounty for help with 'disrupting' finances of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps
- Afghan officials express concern over draft U.S.-Taliban peace deal
- Libertarian students sue public college for making them get permission to share views
- Paul Gosar: Go into debt to get a STEM degree, then watch foreigners take your job
- Taliban claims another attack in Kabul - 12 killed, including two NATO troops, 100+ injured
- San Francisco declares NRA domestic terrorist organization
- No, Jonathan Haidt is not similar to a slavery apologist
- 'Will & Grace' actor says his idea of Hollywood Trump donors blacklist was 'misinterpreted'
- Detransitioned men and women file brief with Supreme Court detailing suffering caused by transgender treatments
- We have the power to create our own (more objective) narratives using critical thinking and communicating with one another
- Game creator's suicide after feminist Zoe Quinn accuses him of abuse shows peril of mob rule
- 'Hundreds could be implicated': Now that Epstein court docs are to be unsealed, who should start worrying?
- Political correctness gone wild: School spirit symbols and mascots on the chopping block nationwide
- Stratfor leaker now in same jail as Manning, refuses to testify against Assange and Wikileaks
- Anti-Semitism? Sarcasm? Labor Dept. official fired for misunderstood Facebook comments
- Illinois' financial decay is spreading to cities across the state. Is it the canary for state economics?
- Australian feds raid home of former spy agency officer, husband of Iraqi ambassador
- YouTube will pay $170 million to settle claims it violated child privacy laws
- Recently released Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 is 'less than 10 nautical miles' from Syria
- 'Hostile news policy': US-funded Arabic channel exposé unites Iraqi Sunni & Shia over foreign meddling
- Massive blaze breaks out at oil refinery outside Mumbai, India
- Canadian Nationalist Party granted eligibility to become a registered party in the upcoming federal election
- Leprechaun 'is not a native Irish word' new medieval dictionary reveals
- Flashback: The history of fake meat starts with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church
- How Obama's 'Reset Man', Michael McFaul, torpedoed US-Russia relations
- Before Epstein: Zwi Migdal was a Jewish organized-crime syndicate trafficking women and children for sex slavery
- Living for the Angels: New RT documentary recalls the Beslan seige
- Stone tools from Ice Age site, suggest the first Americans came from Japan
- Ancient human ancestors breastfed for longer than contemporary relatives
- The Jacobin Terror 1789-1794: Just Another Color Revolution?
- Aquelarre: Catalonia celebrates its 42nd 'witches sabbath' festival
- 'But Sir, It's an American Ship.' 'Never Mind, Hit Her!' When Israel Knowingly Attacked USS Liberty
- 'Spanish Stonehenge' resurfaces following drought in Extremadura
- 1,000 year old coin hoard is UK's most valuable collection ever discovered - UPDATE: Medieval tax scam?
- 1,200 year old Pictish stone discovered at early Christian church in Scottish Highlands
- A wall discovered surrounding the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal
- Looking back 25 years, did the Soviets actually build a better space shuttle?
- Best of the Web: The Arabian cradle of Zion: Moses, Muhammad, and Wahhabo-Zionism
- Submerged 8000-year-old wooden structure discovered off southern Great Britain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Everything's a Remix: Origins of the World's Mythologies
- 'Mystery' eruption that cooled ancient world traced to El Salvador's Ilopango volcano
- Tombs of Iberian prince and 24 aristocrats unearthed in Spain
- The gas of life and the climate
- 'Dune drops' on Mars rich in olivine may provide clues about planet's history
- Eminent scientist's 160-year-old theories aid discovery of new wave-form of light
- New discovery shows how T. rex kept its brain cool
- Protein identified that lets creatures sense cold
- Von Braun Space Station due for 2025
- "It scares me to death": Coding errors in sex robots make them prone to violence and injuring humans
- Scientists confirm new mineral discovery never before encountered in nature
- India's Chandrayaan-2 moon orbiter releases Vikram lunar lander
- Asteroid changes color and sprouts comet-like tail
- China's Yutu-2 lunar rover found something odd on the far side of the Moon
- Finding design everywhere: When maggots fly, and more
- Intelligent Design opponents don't know what they're talking about, but love telling you ID is stupid anyway
- Hackers have had 'monitoring implants' in iPhones for years - Google researcher
- Physicists discuss the possible detection of a black hole so large it shouldn't even exist
- Giant study highlights homosexuality is "beyond genetics"
- Mysterious neutrinos get new mass estimate
- Brainwaves detected in lab-grown mini-brains
- Can new species evolve from cancers? Maybe
- Skull of 3.8 million-year-old Australopithecus discovered in Ethiopia challenges understanding of evolutionary process
- Major flooding leaves 42 dead and 5,000 homes destroyed in Niger
- Many provinces in Laos suffering after severe widespread flooding
- Ubinas volcano in Peru erupts 3 times in a day
- Argentine stone fruits expected to suffer serious losses due to harsh late frosts
- Intense storm leaves hail cover 16 inches deep in state park in Colorado
- Hurricane Dorian: US braced for 'life-threatening' storm surge
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - August 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Bear rips open tent and drags student towards forest in Russia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Save the planet - Eat humans"
- Ice Age Farmer Report: ALERT: US 'Growing Degrees' plummet - Farms go offline
- Maid mauled to death by employer's dog in East Jakarta, Indonesia
- Tornado causes damage in Waukegan, Illinois
- Woman is dead following a bear attack in Ontario
- Tropical storm conditions lash Florida as Hurricane Dorian sets its sights on the Carolinas
- Woman killed by lightning strike while at cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Storm shatters 107-year-old record, hands Pittsburgh region its wettest ever September 1
- Crazy storm hits Alberta with lightning striking every few seconds
- Lightning kills 233 sheep in Jajarkot, Nepal
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: UV damaged fruit - Summer snow - Atmospheric compression events
- Waterspout filmed off Long Island, New York
- American Meteor Society: Loud boom heard in central New York caused by meteor
- What was that loud boom heard in northern York County, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Edmonton, Canada
- Loud flat-shaking 'explosion' panics residents of Glasgow, Scotland
- Meteor fireball lights up western sky in Washington and British Columbia
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Flashback: It's called Apophis. It's 390m wide. And it could hit Earth in 31 years time
- Bright meteor fireball seen from across western Mediterranean
- Flashback: Back in 1944, large daytime meteor turned many heads in eastern Midwest US
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Study shows vegans and vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters
- Glyphosate worse than we could imagine...It's Everywhere
- Dormant and deadly: Drugs given to breast cancer patients create deadly 'sleeper cells' that could cause incurable tumors for up to 20 years
- Dr. Aseem Malhotra: We need a Parliamentary inquiry to push for the raw data on statins and their effects
- Gel that makes teeth repair themselves could spell the end of fillings
- Teenager went blind after only eating fries, chips, white bread, sausages and ham since elementary school
- Teenager left in coma after vaping every day led to deadly disease
- The truth hurts: MPs aghast over tobacco researcher Marewa Glover's claim 'bodies heal' from secondhand smoke
- Vegan and plant-based diets worsen brain health due to insufficient choline
- Best of the Web: When vegan influencers quit being vegan, the backlash can be brutal
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #29 - Drop That Burger! The Amazon is on Fire!
- 'This isn't just a behavioral problem': Study challenges the story on overeating
- Boris Johnson, GMOs and glyphosate: Irresponsible, negligent and criminal
- Your moisturizer may be turning your skin into 'Swiss cheese'
- Researchers take aim at circadian clock in deadly brain cancer
- Dr. Kelly Brogan: Holistic medicine - a life without fear
- Class-action lawsuit claims Apple and Samsung phones exceed FCC radiation limits
- Did a lack of regulation for fecal transplants cost a patient's life?
- Tattoo needles leave metal particles in lymph nodes
- Got it half right: Whole Foods CEO says plant-based meats good for the environment but not for your health
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
The Eye of Hurricane Dorian
Quote of the Day
The improvement of understanding is for two ends: first, our own increase of knowledge; secondly, to enable us to deliver that knowledge to others.
- John Locke
Recent Comments
We should declare ANTIFA a terrorist organization.
E=MC^2, attributed to Einstein, is directly derived from Maxwell's electromagnetic equations. This is not difficult and I have done so myself. The...
Virtual signaling pussy ... he wants to be clear that he doesn't support BDS Is it a mental illness that actors think they have some relevance to...
Never heard of the guy until this article but that's probably because I don't watch television. He thought he mattered then he found out he's...
We need an inquiry? Sure! And a Grand Jury with indictments. Don't hold your breath. R.C.
Comment: For more background on the situation in Yemen in general and the situation with the UAE in particular, see: