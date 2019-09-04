A domestic helper named Yayan, 35, was mauled to death on Friday night when trying to feed her employer's pet dog in Cipayung district, East Jakarta. The dog belongs to TV presenter Bima Aryo, who hosts popular adventure program My Trip My Adventure.Bima owns three dogs in his house, two Belgian Malinoises named Sparta and Doby and a poodle.Yayan, who had only been working for Bima's family for two weeks, was tasked with feeding one of the dogs. She reportedly refused the request at first out of fear of being attack by the dog, but one of his employers, a 72-year-old woman identified only as TD, assured her that it was safe to open the dog's cage.As soon as the cage was opened, one of the dogs brutally attacked Yayan. Despite rescue efforts, the worker died on the way to Kramat Jati Hospital.Cipayung Police chief Comr. Abdul Rasyid said several wounds were found on Yayan's body. "She received wounds to her neck, breasts, and severe scratch wounds in the middle of her chest," she said as quoted by kompas.com.She explained that her office had examined one of the dogs after the first attack occurred. "We examined and observed the dog for two weeks after the first attack,On Tuesday, the KPKP took Bima's two Belgian Malinoises to be examined. Both dogs were taken because the owners were not sure which dog mauled Yayan."We'll examine the dogs for two weeks. Whatever the result, the dogs will not be returned to Mr. Aryo's house in Cipayung. Because local residents and the Cipayung district head have objected to the dogs being returned to Mr Aryo's home," Irma said.Bima said he had no idea that one of his dogs had mauled a maid to death because he was busy taking care of his wedding."I had no idea about the attack. I was not at home when it happened. I just got home today because I was busy taking care of my wedding. It is a tragedy for all of us, I will make a statement [to the press] after I have collected all the necessary information," he said on Tuesday as reported by Kompas TV.Police chief Abdul said the dog's owners could be charged under Article 359 of the Criminal Code on negligence.He also said Bima's family had given Yayan's family Rp 60 million (US$4,225) as compensation. "At first the dog owners, wanted to give the compensation money in three installments. But we advised them to give it all at once," Abdul said on Monday as quoted by tempo.co.According to dogtime.com, the Belgian Malinois is a medium-sized Belgian shepherd dog that at first glance resembles a German Shepherd. In addition to herding, they also do well with police work and search and rescue.