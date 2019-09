© Oren Ziv/Activestills.org



Israeli authorities have agreed to reduce the heavy police presence in Issawiya, occupied East Jerusalem, after a months-long operation characterised by collective punishment and violence.According to a report in Haaretz , the agreement between the Israeli police, Jerusalem municipality, and local residents, will see a reduced presence of Israeli forces in the community andThe deal came in response to an announcement by Issawiya's parents' committee last week thatFollowing a meeting with the Israel Police commander for the Jerusalem district, however, police agreed toits forces in Issawiya as well as committing toreported Haaretz.According to residents, "in the past couple days, they can already feel a reduced police presence in the area."Police also released two detained members of the parents' committee, who were arrested last week on suspicion of pressuring the heads of local schools not to start the school year.