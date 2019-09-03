© Miaopai



A 40-year-old man was detained after eight children were stabbed to death in a knife attack at a primary school in central China on Monday, local authorities said.Two other children were being treated for injuries following the incident at Chaotangpo Primary School in the town of Baiyangping, in Hubei province, on the first day of the new academic year.The suspect, who police said was a local man surnamed Yu, was found by officers at the scene.A spokeswoman for Enshi Central Hospital said wounded pupils were being treated there, while the local government said it was offering counselling.The Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported that. A man from the same village as Yu said the conviction had been for an incident in which"After he returned home last year, he displayed some mental problems," the man, whose name was not given, was quoted as saying.Knife attacks on schoolchildren are, with the perpetrators often saying they are motivated by a desire to take revenge on society.Earlier this year, two pupils were killed in an attack at a school in Baijiaping in Hunan province, and in January a maintenance man in Beijing was detained over a hammer attack in which 20 pupils were wounded.In April last year, nine were killed and more than a dozen wounded outside a middle school in northwestern Shaanxi province by an attacker who allegedly was a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.