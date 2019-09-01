© Reuters / Ahmed al-Ansi



© Reuters / Mohamed al-Sayaghi



A Red Cross official has estimated that Saudi airstrikes killed at least 100 people at a Yemeni prison. Medics have been dispatched to the scene of what looks likeAirstrikes pounded the detention center located in a college building in Dhamar City on Sunday. The facility housed some 170 detainees.Earlier, the Red Cross dispatched medical teams to the strike site, carrying medical supplies to treat 100 people and 200 body bags, amid reports that "dozens" of detainees at the prison were feared dead."Today's event is a tragedy. The human cost of this war is unbearable. We need it to stop," said Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen. "I hope the Coalition will launch an enquiry into this incident. Accountability needs to prevail."The Sauid-led coalition, which has waged an air campaign against the Houthis for four years now, claims it targeted a military facility "in accordance with international humanitarian law."Further back, Saudi strikes targeted a Houthi prison before, in the port of Hodeida in 2016. At least 58 people were killed in the airstrike, many of them prisoners awaiting trial. The coalition said at the time that the prison was used by the Houthis as a command center.Sunday's strike came as Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom was in Jordan on a mission to revive peace talks. Sweden has played mediator in the conflict since a UN-brokered peace deal was signed in Stockholm last December.