Madeleine Westerhout, President Donald Trump's personal assistant, who has been described as a gatekeeper to the president, resigned on Thursday after leaking to the press earlier this month.A former staffer for the Republican National Committee and Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, she had reportedly cried when it became clear Trump had won in 2016.a former White House official told CBS News Westerhout's resignation came after Trump learned on Thursday thatstaying at hotels near Bedminster, N.J., during the president's working vacation," The New York Times reported According to CBS News, the New Jersey dinner was not the first time Trump's personal assistant had gossiped with reporters present.In September 2018, veteran journalist Bob Woodward complained in an interview with Trump that his request to speak with the president had not been passed on by more prominent aides like Kellyanne Conway. Trump said he should have contacted Westerhout. "Madeleine is the key. She's the secret," the president said. He has also reportedly referred to her as "my beauty."Politico reporter Tim Alberta wrote thatYet somehow she became a gatekeeper with a desk right outside the Oval Office and a salary of $145,000.At least Trump finally got rid of this leaker. Who knows how many remain? After all, an internal aide wrote a New York Times article about a "resistance" high up in the Trump administration. Disloyal staff should not be using their positions of trust to thwart the president's lawful actions.