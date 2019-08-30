As reported by Agroseguro, the crops most affected by the recent rain and hail storms have been summer fruits, grapes and peppers, although it is still too early to know the actual extent of the damage. The most affected autonomous regions are Castile-La Mancha and Madrid.Agroseguro has highlighted the incidents in municipalities such as Arganda del Rey, in Madrid, Seseña and Borox, in Toledo, Villanueva de los Infantes, in Ciudad Real, or Las Pedroñeras, in Cuenca,Agroseguro has called on the insured to send their claims "as quickly as possible," as it is already working on the planning of appraisals, and recalled that the damages caused by this type of extreme phenomena are covered by the Combined Agricultural Insurance system.Source: EFEagro