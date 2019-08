© AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

The photos you saw weren't of today's fires in Brazil



Amazon isn't the "lungs of the world"



Deforestation is 75% below 2004 peak



*Forest* fires not increasing



Fires 7% more than decadal ave.



Here's why everything they say about the Amazon is wrong https://t.co/dQIIwv5DRq



— Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) August 26, 2019

*9 facts about the fires in the Amazon*



Follow along the thread 👇



1⃣ Forest fires happen every year in Brazil. We are now in the dry season, which is the critical period for the occurrence of these fires. pic.twitter.com/fl3kqrm3Yg



— Embassy of Brazil in the USA 🇧🇷 (@BrazilinUSA) August 23, 2019

Every year, farmers in the Amazon set fires to clear agricultural land during the dry season starting in August, but this year may be a record-setter, not for the number of fires, but for the global outrage.The G-7 nations pledged Monday about $40 million to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest in response to the outcry from celebrities, media outlets and leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the blazes represented an "international crisis."This year's fires have been decried by media outlets and environmentalists as "record-setting," and while that may be true of the number of fires in one of the 10 Amazon districts — Amazonas — the big picture is far less incendiary.That's well above last year's 58,500, the basis of widespread reports of an 84% increase in fire activity, but it's also below the 116,000 fires recorded to date in 2016.Dan Nepstad, president of the Earth Innovation Institute, told Forbes that the number of 2019 fires is 7% above the average of the last 10 years, even as deforestation fell by 70% from 2004-12 in the Brazilian Amazon. About 80% of the Amazon rainforest is intact, and half is protected under Brazilian federal law.Such facts run counter to the widespread narrative depicting the Amazon going up in flames and on the brink of deforestation, thanks to the pro-development policies of President Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called "Brazilian Donald Trump" who took office in January.Christian Poirier, Amazon Watch program director, said the "unprecedented fires ravaging the Amazon are an international tragedy and a dangerous contribution to climate chaos.""This devastation is directly related to President Bolsonaro's anti-environmental rhetoric, which erroneously frames forest protections and human rights as impediments to Brazil's economic growth," he said in a Thursday statement.In addition to Mr. Macron, celebrities such as Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jaden Smith and Shakira have stoked alarm about the fires on social media.Also going viral was the claim that the Amazon produces 20% of the earth's oxygen, as tweeted by Mr. Macron and Rep. Ro Khanna, California Democrat.Mr. Bolsonaro may have invited some of the alarm with his florid rhetoric though."I used to be called Captain Chainsaw. Now I am Nero, setting the Amazon aflame. But it is the season of the queimada," Mr. Bolsonaro told reporters last week, using the Portuguese word for "burned," which has entered Brazilian usage to refer to the annual burning project.Kris Jenner accused Mr. Bolsonaro of issuing "an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land," despite the Brazilian Embassy in the U.S. noting that nearly all of the fires in the annual burn are ranked 1 on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 being the lowest intensity.Mr. DiCaprio pledged $5 million to protect the Amazon rain forest through his newly formed Earth Alliance. Canada agreed to add $11 million and Britain $12 million to the $20 million also pledged by the G-7 nations, prompting Mr. Bolsonaro to speculate that they may want something in return."Look, does anyone help anyone ... without something in return? What have they wanted there for so long?" asked Mr. Bolsonaro, who accused Mr. Macron last week of treating Brazil like a "colony."Mr. Macron had a response: "We cannot allow you to destroy everything," he said.Certainly Mr. Bolsonaro has invited criticism by, for example, suggesting that the fires were set by his critics to hurt his image, but it's also true that his pro-business political positions have rubbed environmentalists the wrong way.In 2015, Mr. Morales told a crowd at the World People's Conference on Climate Change that, "Capitalism is Mother Earth's cancer."The incidence of fire was higher from 2003 to 2007 and in 2010, during the administration of former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a member of the Workers' Party, although he received little in the way of international backlash.The Embassy of Brazil in the United States reported that 2,409 firefighters have been deployed, more than in recent years, and insisted that the Amazon fires "are not out of control."While climate change has been blamed for the fires, NASA attributed the blazes more to farm activity than drought.Mr. Spencer, who holds a Ph.D. in meteorology, pointed out that that "many of the fires are being reported along roadways and near urban areas, so it is possible that carelessness is also playing a role."Conditions in Brazil have been dry for the past two decades, a phenomenon he attributed to "persistent El Nino activity in the tropical Pacific."