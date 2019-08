© Brigitte Stelzer

Footage from a camera aimed at the area outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell at a the Manhattan Correctional Center is unusable, sources told the Washington Post.According to the report, the sources said that footage from one of the cameras outside of the cell where Epstein reportedly took his own life on August 10 was in too poor condition to be useful to investigators probing the circumstances of Epstein's death.As CrimeOnline previously reported,Epstein's legal team has questioned the New York City medical examiner's ruling that Epstein died of suicide by hanging, and had previously said they would be seeking video footage of the area around Epstein's cell."The defense team fully intends to conduct its own independent and complete investigation into the circumstances and cause of Mr. Epstein's death including if necessary legal action to view the pivotal videos — if they exist as they should — of the area proximate to Mr. Epstein's cell during the time period leading to his death," the lawyers said in a statement earlier this month.Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he died. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has ordered an investigation into the "serious irregularities" at the jail that allowed Epstein to be alone and unsupervised in his cell. Epstein had previously been placed on suicide watch after he was found injured and unresponsive in his cell on July 23, but was taken off suicide watch only six days later.Epstein was subsequently placed in a special housing unit where protocol required that a guard look in on him every 30 minutes,in the early morning hours of August 10.