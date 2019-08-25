hong kong color revolution Aug 2019
Demonstrators stand behind barricades, surrounded by tear gas, during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019.
Hong Kong has been rocked by more unrest after anti-China protesters faced off with riot cops. Photos and videos of the street skirmishes show police using tear gas in an attempt to disperse brick-throwing demonstrators.

Heavy rain didn't stop protesters from marching through the city on Sunday, a day after a similar rally turned violent and led to more than two dozen arrests.

Restrictions were reportedly placed on public transport to stop activists from assembling, but thousands of protesters still managed to rendezvous at a sports stadium and march through the city's Tsuen Wan district.

Demonstrators are surrounded by tear gas during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019.
Demonstrators were seen digging up bricks from the street to use as projectiles, as police deployed tear gas to restore public order. Police had earlier warned that they would conduct a "dispersal operation" and urged demonstrators to leave.
A riot police shoots a tear gas canister during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019.
Photographs and videos show bricks and rocks strewn across Kong Kong's streets as protesters clashed with law enforcement. Tear gas and water cannons were also used to clear barricades that had been erected by the protesters.


Sunday's violence marks the twelfth week of unrest in the semi-autonomous territory, after demonstrations aimed at preventing a now-suspended extradition bill with China morphed into protests against Beijing's sovereignty over Hong Kong.
Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019.
Beijing has accused Washington of providing direct and indirect support for the demonstrations that have rocked Hong Kong since March. China's Foreign Ministry office in Hong Kong recently issued a statement alleging that the US is "conspiring with radical criminal elements" in the territory.