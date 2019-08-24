"This is going to hurt me to write, because I & my whole extended family have been strong supporters of the Clintons for decades," wrote the liberal professor "I have a framed, signed letter from Bill on the wall near my desk. But Hillary should be ashamed of herself."
"Hillary has long depended on Google for both money & votes. Her largest donor in 2016 was Alphabet/Google. Her Chief Technology Officer during the campaign was Stephanie Hannon, a former Google exec. And then there's Eric Schmidt, longtime head of Google — the guy in the pic."
"A leaked email showed that in 2014, Google's Eric Schmidt offered to run Hillary's tech campaign (see pic). In 2015, Schmidt in fact funded The Groundwork, a highly secretive tech company, the sole purpose of which was to put Clinton into office."
"About 96% of 2016 campaign donations from Google employees went to Hillary," continued Epstein. "And Elan Kriegel, Hillary's Chief Analytics Officer, credits his 2012 tech team, informally supervised by Eric Schmidt, for half of Obama's win margin: nearly 2.5 million votes."
"Hillary: If my work has been "debunked," why was it included in a volume just published by [Oxford University]? Why have I been invited to speak about it at prestigious venues worldwide: Stanford U., Yale Law School (where both you & Bill went), even our Senate (where you served)?"
"Hillary: I know you're in Google's pocket, but for the sake of our democracy, I urge you listen to my recent Congressional testimony (https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4807816/congressionalhearing-16july2019-testimonybydrrobertepstein) & to scan the 58 essays & conference papers I list at the end of my written testimony: https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Epstein%20Testimony.pdf"
"Google poses 3 serious threats to humanity: 1) an obscene level of surveillance across 200+ platforms, 2) the power to determine what content 2+ billion can or can NOT see (censorship) (https://www.usnews.com/opinion/articles/2016-06-22/google-is-the-worlds-biggest-censor-and-its-power-must-be-regulated ) & 3) invisible manipulation on a massive scale."
"If Big Tech cos. support the same candidate in 2020, they can shift 15M votes her way without people knowing how the shift occurred. If you had a choice between preserving democracy & putting your candidate in office, which would you choose?"
Comment: Unfortunately, it's become abundantly clear that a significant portion of the US population today would choose the latter.
"Among other tools, they can use "ephemeral experiences" — a term from a Google email that leaked to [the] WSJ in 2018 — to shift votes without leaving a paper trail. Ephemeral experiences like those search results I found that were biased in your favor."
Dr. Epstein also said President Trump misquoted his research on Google bias, stating that he never claimed the manipulation was deliberate, and that the maximum number of undecided votes affected by Google was 10.4 million, not 16 million as the President claimed.
However, the psychologist also added that "it doesn't matter whether the bias in Google search results was deliberate or not ... Once it appeared, it began shifting opinions [and] votes without people's knowledge and without leaving a paper trail."
Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.
Comment: More on Dr. Robert Epstein: