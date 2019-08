© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Psychologist and search engine expert Dr. Robert Epstein, a liberal Hillary Clinton supporter, blasted the failed presidential candidate on social media yesterday after she falsely claimed his research showing pro-Clinton bias from Google in 2016 had been "debunked.""This is going to hurt me to write, because I & my whole extended family have been strong supporters of the Clintons for decades," wrote the liberal professor "I have a framed, signed letter from Bill on the wall near my desk. But Hillary should be ashamed of herself.""About 96% of 2016 campaign donations from Google employees went to Hillary," continued Epstein. "And Elan Kriegel, Hillary's Chief Analytics Officer, credits his 2012 tech team , informally supervised by Eric Schmidt, for half of Obama's win margin: nearly 2.5 million votes.""Hillary: I know you're in Google's pocket, but for the sake of our democracy, I urge you listen to my recent Congressional testimony ( https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4807816/congressionalhearing-16july2019-testimonybydrrobertepstein ) & to scan the 58 essays & conference papers I list at the end of my written testimony: https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Epstein%20Testimony.pdf Dr. Epstein also said President Trump misquoted his research on Google bias, stating that he never claimed the manipulation was deliberate, and that the maximum number of undecided votes affected by Google was 10.4 million, not 16 million as the President claimed.However, the psychologist also added that "it doesn't matter whether the bias in Google search results was deliberate or not ... Once it appeared, it began shifting opinions [and] votes without people's knowledge and without leaving a paper trail."Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.