Snow Water equivalent northern hemisphere – 21 August 2019
"This graph from Environment Canada clearly shows that some ice has not melted yet," says reader Ole Jensen. "Was wondering where it might be. And there have to be more patches somewhere on the N.H."

"Eyeballing, the graph says a min. of 15 cu. km. (3.6 cubic miles) is still out there, somewhere."

"Looks to be more than normal."

It's hard to envision one cubic mile of ice, much less 3.6 cubic miles. That's one mile wide, one mile long, and one mile tall - more than four times the height of the Empire State building.

