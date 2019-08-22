I shot this atop Mt. Evans Sat. & we may see more on the way above treeline late *next week!* Several inches could mark the 1st accumulating snow of the season at the peaks. Jury is still out but it's a sign of welcome cooler weather around the corner. Denver would see 60s. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZICui3toBB — Brooks Garner, FOX 31 Meteorologist (@BrooksWeather) August 20, 2019



Colorado ski season is just around the corner.Arapahoe Basin, known for its higher elevation, saw its first dusting of white stuff for the 2019-2020 season early Thursday morning.Not sure if it is snow, hail, sleet, slush or what, but the first white stuff of the season was high on the East Wall this morning," Arapahoe Basin COO Alan Henceroth announced on his blog Thursday morning.In July, Arapahoe Basin joined the Ikon Pass after cutting its ties with Vail Resorts earlier this year. Shortly after finalizing the agreement, Ikon boasted about having the longest ski season in Colorado, a bragging right that Vail Resorts had owned for over two decades, and is looking to re-gain through an earlier opening of Keystone Resort and a later closing of Breckenridge.