The view from Melody Magaton's window Monday morning, at the Buffalo Inn along the Alaska Highway in Pink Mountain, 190 kilometres north of Fort St. John, B.C.
© Melody Magaton
The view from Melody Magaton's window Monday morning, at the Buffalo Inn along the Alaska Highway in Pink Mountain, 190 kilometres north of Fort St. John, B.C.
Over a foot of snow (35cm) has fallen in British Columbia western Canada, so much of a rare season event it caught provincial park staff and campers off guard forcing the closure Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park - Stone Mountain. Hurricane season in the Atlantic is far short of expectations although experts tell us that climate change will result in more frequent storms. A look at which countries are adopting cryptocurrency fastest across the globe.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience.

Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.


Sources