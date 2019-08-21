© CIPD/High Pay Centre

Bosses at Britain's biggest firms are taking home smaller pay packages on average, but their remuneration still massively outstrips that of the average worker, new research has shown.Chief executives at FTSE 100 companies were paid £3.46 million in 2018 on a median basis, down 13% compared with £3.97 million the previous year, according to the latest CIPD and High Pay Centre analysis.This means CEO pay is roundwho makes £29,574 per year.In mean terms, the average pay package was £4.7 million, down 16% on last year.Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, said:The research noted that the decline might show greater restraint on high pay, but it could also be linked to a lull in the cycle of payouts from long-term incentive plans (LTIPs).Of the 100 bosses, 43 saw their pay increase last year, with LTIPs accounting for the largest component of executive remuneration.Meanwhile, gender diversity efforts appear to have yielded little in terms of results, with bosses still more likely to be called Stephen or David than be a woman.Female chief executives are also taking home less of the £465.4 million total payout to FTSE 100 bosses than their some of their male counterparts.Women made up 6% of blue-chip CEOs but earned just 4.2% of the total pay.Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, said:Via Press Association