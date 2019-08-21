After a few days of heavy weather that involved some areas in Northern Italy (the Casalese area in the Lower Piedmont, and the Brescia area for example), the damage count has started.CIA Alessandria technical consultants have followed the activity of the associated companies that have requested support after bad weather. A critical picture emerges, especially in the areas of the municipalities of Sala, Cellamonte, Treville, Rosignano Monferrato, San Giorgio, Ozzano and part of Valcerrina. The area is limited but the consequences are very heavy.where there was no protection with nets.with productions going up in smoke in over 16 hectares. The estimated damage is two million euros. Hail has destroyed entire vegetable greenhouses, especially zucchini., as reported by meteoweb.eu.