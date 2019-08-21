kiwi
After a few days of heavy weather that involved some areas in Northern Italy (the Casalese area in the Lower Piedmont, and the Brescia area for example), the damage count has started.

CIA Alessandria technical consultants have followed the activity of the associated companies that have requested support after bad weather. A critical picture emerges, especially in the areas of the municipalities of Sala, Cellamonte, Treville, Rosignano Monferrato, San Giorgio, Ozzano and part of Valcerrina. The area is limited but the consequences are very heavy.

As for fruit and vegetables, an early fall of hazelnuts not yet ripened, was recorded. The horticultural productions were instead split by hail, where there was no protection with nets. More affected were melons, peppers, tomatoes and aubergines.

In the Brescia area, in Castel Mella, a whirlwind devastated 14,500 kiwi plants, with productions going up in smoke in over 16 hectares. The estimated damage is two million euros. Hail has destroyed entire vegetable greenhouses, especially zucchini.

And bad weather has come back to knock on the doors of Northern Italy. Estofex (European Storm Forecast Experiment) issued a level 2 alert for Northern Italy, Austria, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Poland due to strong gusts of wind, large hail and storms, as reported by meteoweb.eu.