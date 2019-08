© EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty



The decision will also be reviewed by a panel of judges at a higher court.

A judge in Mexico has approved two people to use cocaine recreationally in what has beenIn the first ruling of its kind, the district court in Mexico City"We have been working for a safer, more just and peaceful Mexico for years, and with this caseand design better public policies that explore all available options, including the regulation," Lisa Sánchez, director of MUAC, said in a statement.According to Mexico Daily News , the judge imposed a string of stipulations for the pair in order to allow them to use cocaine. They include limiting their intake to 500 milligrams per day and not working, driving or operating heavy machinery while under the influence. They are also not allowed to take the drug in public, in the presence of children, or encourage others to consume it.According to the AFP news agency, Mexico's national health regulator — the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk — is seeking to block the judge's order, which was handed down in May."These cases constitute a further step towards a new drug policy that allows us to build a safer, more just and peaceful Mexico," MUAC added in a statement."The 'war on drugs' has escalated the public health problem posed by currently banned substances to a public safety crisis," a policy proposal in Obrador's National Development Plan for 2019-2024 read. It added that