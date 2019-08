© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press / Erik Mcgregor

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calling on Americans to "take back our democracy" by emulating Hong Kong protests is just the latest episode in Democrats' slide towards "color revolution" tactics to get power they lost at the ballot box."Could we take back our democracy if 1.7 million Americans marched for it?" asked Omar (D-Minnesota) on Sunday, retweeting a video allegedly showing that many Hong Kongers on the march.We're not talking celebrities like Alec Baldwin calling for overthrowing the US government in the "orderly and formal way and lawful way," either. Hillary Clinton's running mate, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said as early as January 2017 that Democrats ought to "fight in the streets"against the new president, as well as in Congress and the courts.Eight members of Congress literally did that in June 2018, blocking a street in Washington, DC in a protest against "family separations" at the US-Mexico border. Though they tried hard to get arrested, police refused to do so. One of the lawmakers was Rep. Joe Crowley (D-New York), who even passed out from heat exhaustion at one point. That did not help him a month later, when he was primaried by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - who would go on to become a leading Democrat firebrand, part of a self-styled "squad" with Omar and two others.AOC, as she is known, took the protests against Trump's immigration policies to the next level, calling detention facilities "concentration camps" and demanding the abolition of the government agency enforcing immigration laws.Meanwhile, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) - another AOC "squaddie" - declared that movement for change in the US starts with "you all who are on the streets" supporting their work in Congress.Again, the "squad" are not the only ones advocating for this sort of behavior. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California), once famously incited public confrontation with members of the Trump administration, and never disavowed her comments - nor has the media asked her to.Once described by a sympathetic Guardian reporter as "engineering democracy through the ballot box and civil disobedience" and a "template for winning other people's elections," color revolution tactics were first rolled out in Belgrade in 2000. Less than 18 months after failing to force regime change through war, the US was able to achieve that objective through "suitcases of cash" funneled to co-opted opposition activists, staging mass demonstrations, and propaganda.