© Mike / Pexels

Mercedes-Benz has found itself at the center of an apparently illegal spying operation, following reports that it installed tracking devices on thousands of vehicles and shared customer location data with third parties.The company sold more than 170,000 new cars in Britain this year, roughly 80 percent of which are reportedly sold on finance plans.Mercedes has yet to officially confirm how long it has been engaged in the practice, but reportedly claims the trackers are only activated in "extreme circumstances" in which drivers have defaulted on payments and failed to contact the company in a timely fashion.Liberty (originally the National Council for Civil Liberties), an organization which fights mass surveillance and abuse of power, described the "creeping growth of surveillance in the private sector" as "particularly disturbing."RT has contacted Mercedes for comment.