As Environment Canada promised, a heavy dump of snow has fallen on parts of the Alaska highway and a total accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected to be on the ground when all is said and done.
"The combination of an unseasonably cold arctic airmass and Pacific moisture associated with a low on the North Coast will result in continued heavy snow for higher elevations between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake," read the report from Environment Canada.
The heavy snow is forecast to ease Monday morning.
Travel is not recommended. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break.
