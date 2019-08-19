A traffic camera photo from 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 shows Steamboat Hill on Highway 97, about 80 kilometres northwest of Fort Nelson.

It's been a long, cold night in parts of northern B.C.

As Environment Canada promised, a heavy dump of snow has fallen on parts of the Alaska highway and a total accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected to be on the ground when all is said and done.

"The combination of an unseasonably cold arctic airmass and Pacific moisture associated with a low on the North Coast will result in continued heavy snow for higher elevations between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake," read the report from Environment Canada.

"Further snowfall accumulations of 15 to 35 cm are expected through today and tonight. The town of Fort Nelson should receive rain while areas south of Fort Nelson may see up to 10 cm."

The heavy snow is forecast to ease Monday morning.

Travel is not recommended. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break.