Updated:Aug 16, 2019Original:Aug 16, 2019UN Leader Dag Hammarskjold Died in Mysterious Circumstances in 1961. What Really Happened?New evidence supports a theory that the pioneering U.N. secretary general was assassinated.Shortly after midnight on September 18, 1961, a chartered DC-6 airplane carrying United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold on a peacekeeping mission to the newly independent African nation of the Congo crashed in a forest near Ndola, in the British protectorate of Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).Hammarskjold and 14 other people aboard, including U.N. staffers and the plane's crew, were killed; a single survivor died of his injuries six days later. Though inquiries by colonial authorities in Africa indicated the crash had been the result of pilot error,— and they have not stopped swirling since.Today, Hammarskjold's name is emblazoned on several buildings at U.N. headquarters in New York, while his death remains the biggest enigma in the organization's eventful history.The son of a former prime minister of Sweden, Hammarskjold started young in public service, working at the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Sweden and later the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He first became a Swedish delegate to the U.N. General Assembly in 1949, and in 1953 was elected as the second secretary-general, succeeding Trygve Lie of Norway. He was reelected to a second five-year term in 1957.Hammarskjold was known for his hands-on approach to diplomacy, andIn mid-1960, Hammarskjold's attention turned toward central Africa, wherein early 1961. Shortly before his death, Hammarskjold was in Leopoldville (now Kinshasa) meeting with his successor, Cyrille Adoula, when he learned that U.N. forces had launched an aggressive attempt to expel foreign mercenaries from Katanga., as well as the mining interests backing the Katangese rebels. Hammarskjold arranged a meeting with Moise Tshombe, leader of the separatists in Katanga, to negotiate a cease-fire.Hammarskjold's plane, a chartered DC-6 aircraft known as the Albertina, was nearing the destination arranged for the secret meeting with Tshombe when it crashed into the forest early on September 18.Two investigations into the crash by the British-run Central African Federation, which included Northern Rhodesia, found that pilot error was the likely cause, as the plane had been flying too low when it made its approach to the airport. ButQuestions surrounded the crash from the first. For one thing, writes Susan Williams in her 2011 book Who Killed Hammarskjold? after the crash, though witnesses had reported seeing a great flash in the sky soon after midnight.by colonial authorities, the Guardian reported in 2011 Such uncertainties have fueled several long-running conspiracy theories, centered around the powerful groups inside and outside Africa who hadn't wanted Hammarskjold's peacekeeping efforts in Congo to succeed.According to one popular theory, Katangese separatists ordered a Belgian mercenary pilot, Jan van Risseghem, to shoot down the secretary-general's plane.But he was never interviewed by authorities about the crash; apparently flight logs gave him an alibi by showing he had not been flying at the time, and there are questions about whether he was even in the region.Another long-standing theory centers on documents released from apartheid-era South Africa in the late 1990s, which suggest that a white militia group called the South African Institute for Maritime Research (SAIMR) orchestrated the plane crash that killed Hammarskjold — with the support of both British intelligence and the CIA. Though British officials claimed that the documents were likely Soviet forgeries , the theory has persisted.Both theories are addressed in the 2019 documentary, Cold Case Hammarskjold. The film containsAfter former Secretary-General Ban-ki Moon took the lead in calling for renewed investigations,, whether by way of a direct attack...or by causing a momentary distraction of the pilots."Othman's inquiry was relaunched under U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in 2018. Amid calls for countries around the world to be transparent and cooperate with his investigations, the New York Times reported that— suggesting that even in Hammarskjold's native land, there is still much that remains hidden in the long-running mystery of his death.