© UN



Who was Dag Hammarskjold?

© AFP/Getty Images



U.N clashes with foreign powers in Congo

Hammarskjold's fatal flight

an official U.N. inquiry delivered an open verdict in April 1962, stating that it could not rule out sabotage or attack.

© Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images



Why people suspect foul play

The crash's sole survivor, U.N. security officer Harold Julien, also spoke before he died of

an explosion on board the plane

© Bettmann Archive/Getty Images



Theories on who was responsible

A new U.N. investigation