Society's Child
Court docs allege Epstein had three 12yo girls flown in from France for sex as birthday present
Mark Hodge
The Sun
Mon, 19 Aug 2019 16:13 UTC
The Sun
Mon, 19 Aug 2019 16:13 UTC
The allegations were part of a Florida civil suit which was seeking to overturn the paedo's 2008 plea bargain which saw him serve only 13 months in prison after having sex with a minor.
The explosive claims were made by Virginia Giuffre who alleges she was forced into being a "sex slave" by Epstein - who killed himself this month while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges.
According to Guiffre, three 12-year-old children, from poor families, were flown in and molested by Epstein, reports The Telegraph.
They were then flown back to France the following day, she alleges.
She said: "The worst one that I heard from his own mouth was this pretty 12 year old girls he had flown in for his birthday.
"It was a surprise birthday gift from one of his friends and they were from France. I did see them, I did meet them.
"Jeffrey bragged afterwards after he met them that they were 12-year-olds and flown over from France because they're really poor over there, and their parents needed the money or whatever the case is and they were absolutely free to stay and flew out."
In the same civil suit, filed by the Miami US attorney's office, it is alleged young girls from South America and Eastern Europe were recruited for sex with the paedo.
And the Jerusalem Post reports many underage girls were seen entering Epstein's apartment in the heart of Paris.
The hedge fund manager was arrested in July at an airport in New Jersey after flying in from the French capital. It has been reported that Epstein visited Paris 11 times in the last year.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Americans can handle an open discussion about vaccines: RFK. Jr's response to criticism from his family that Politico would not publish
- Wilful ignorance or complicity: Newly released images show Prince Andrew inside paedophile Epstein's mansion in 2010
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- Afghan president vows to eliminate Islamic State havens after wedding attack kills 63
- Syrian Army advances, takes Khan-Sheikhun, launches airstrike on Turkish convoy
- Report: Chinese missiles could cripple US Asia-Pacific forces as Washington loses military primacy
- Russian lawmakers create 'anti-foreign meddling' commission, will send results to PACE, OSCE
- Invasion of the 'frankenbees': The latest developments in genetically modified pollinators
- Beijing warns US of 'consequences' after Donald Trump approves US$8 billion sale of fighter jets to Taiwan
- Elon Musk warns Earth has no asteroid defense following 'God of Chaos' news reports
- Post- Brexit UK won't have access to EU's Galileo - wants 'Five Eyes' allies' support for new satellite system
- Trump admin gives Huawei 90 more days to continue buying products from American companies
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in US against French digital tax
- New evidence emerges showing why Steele, the Ohrs and TSA workers never should have become DOJ sources
- Sara Netanyahu's air rage at not being welcomed aboard plane, security stops her storming cockpit
- Ukraine's ex-president Poroshenko siphoned off at least $8 billion, US businessman claims
- The return of Steve Bannon? Former aide reportedly regaining Trump's favor
- Are gene edited cows or humans worth the risks involved?
- Court docs allege Epstein had three 12yo girls flown in from France for sex as birthday present
- Afghan president vows to eliminate Islamic State havens after wedding attack kills 63
- Syrian Army advances, takes Khan-Sheikhun, launches airstrike on Turkish convoy
- Report: Chinese missiles could cripple US Asia-Pacific forces as Washington loses military primacy
- Russian lawmakers create 'anti-foreign meddling' commission, will send results to PACE, OSCE
- Beijing warns US of 'consequences' after Donald Trump approves US$8 billion sale of fighter jets to Taiwan
- Post- Brexit UK won't have access to EU's Galileo - wants 'Five Eyes' allies' support for new satellite system
- Trump admin gives Huawei 90 more days to continue buying products from American companies
- Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in US against French digital tax
- New evidence emerges showing why Steele, the Ohrs and TSA workers never should have become DOJ sources
- The return of Steve Bannon? Former aide reportedly regaining Trump's favor
- Did Anthony Weiner's emails reveal a trove of incriminating information about political elites?
- Epstein used wealth to survive in jail, DoJ guards not cooperating with 'suicide' investigation
- Lord Mountbatten 'was a homosexual with a fetish for beautiful boys in school uniform' claims secret FBI dossier
- EU ready for no-deal Brexit while UK will suffer most - European Commission spokesperson
- US drone carries out surveillance flight near Russia's Crimea - again
- Trump predicts NYT will go out of business after he leaves office
- Best of the Web: The Epstein associate nobody's talking about: The IDF-Linked Bond girl infiltrating the UK NHS
- Best of the Web: Interview with Whitney Webb: Epstein is one node in a network of sexual blackmail by CIA, Mossad and Mafia
- State Department cuts Pakistan's handouts by $440 million, but Islamic state still receives billion$ from US taxpayers
- UK officials' contradictory messages over likelihood of 'chaos' following no-deal Brexit: Scaremongering or worst-case scenario?
- Wilful ignorance or complicity: Newly released images show Prince Andrew inside paedophile Epstein's mansion in 2010
- Elon Musk warns Earth has no asteroid defense following 'God of Chaos' news reports
- Sara Netanyahu's air rage at not being welcomed aboard plane, security stops her storming cockpit
- Ukraine's ex-president Poroshenko siphoned off at least $8 billion, US businessman claims
- Court docs allege Epstein had three 12yo girls flown in from France for sex as birthday present
- N.Y.P.D. detectives gave 12yo boy a soda - and boy's information somehow lands in a DNA database
- Millennial has meltdown when boss corrects her spelling of 'hamster'
- "In the US Prison Industrial Complex, slavery can be used as form of punishment"
- NYT reporter: Epstein said criminalizing sex with teenage girls 'cultural aberration'; said he had dirt on powerful people
- Over 70,000 people sign petition to rename Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower after Obama
- Free speech matters, even when it's not protected by the First Amendment
- Russian teen slaughters his family with axe, to 'spare them the upset' of his suicide
- It took the death of a billionaire pedophile for media to finally report on elite child sex trafficking
- Violence in Portland escalates as Antifa terrorists assault numerous people - UPDATES
- 'Jihadi Jack' stripped of UK citizenship
- 'We are moving into a new, controlled society worse than old totalitarianism' - Zizek on Google leak
- Most Germans won't feel unsafe if US troops leave, have little faith in their own army - poll
- Thousands of communists rally for fair elections in Moscow
- Epstein's lawyers promise independent probe over unsatisfactory conclusions of autopsy
- Germany: Refugees going on repeated holidays in their home countries risk deportation
- Bronze Age Britons were riddled with parasites but had the finest of fabrics
- Lascaux Shaft Scene and cometary impacts
- Before there was Epstein: Kingpins of the Caribbean
- Half of Neanderthals got 'surfer's ear'
- 'Ghosts' of 2 unknown extinct human species found in modern DNA
- The genocide pit at Sacred Ridge, Colorado
- Biowarfare, Nazi scientists and the creation of Lyme Disease in the US
- 'Sorcerer's treasure trove' uncovered in Pompeii by archaeologists
- Flashback: Myth of pristine Amazon rainforest busted as old cities reappear
- 350,000 years old stone axes discovered in Karain Cave, Turkey
- Humans occupied Ethiopian highlands more than 30,000 years ago - Lowlands had become too dry
- You say what you eat: How diet changed language
- US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not to end WWII, they were to intimidate the Soviet Union
- 'Sensational' find: First ever ancient male rhino skull discovered in Russia's Sinaya Balka volcano
- Ancient Maya practiced 'total war' well before climate stress
- Best of the Web: Why are Western leaders gawd awful bad and China's so darn competent?
- Lest we forget? Western amnesia about Soviet role in WWII victory has some disturbing aspects...
- Bombing Hiroshima changed the world, but it didn't end WWII
- The Dyatlov Pass incident: Who or what killed the Russian hikers? RT investigates
- Who were the mysterious Neolithic people that enabled the rise of ancient Egypt?
- Invasion of the 'frankenbees': The latest developments in genetically modified pollinators
- Are gene edited cows or humans worth the risks involved?
- It's a wrap: Russian satellites to become invisible from Earth
- UPS has secretly used self-driving freight trucks for months
- Jupiter's puzzling core suggests it was smacked head-on by massive newborn planet
- NASA flying lab captures image of rare 'fire cloud'
- Another doomed comet just fell into the Sun
- New state of matter discovered by scientist
- Erik Verlinde: A radical theory of gravity
- LIGO and Virgo likely spotted the first black hole swallowing up a neutron star
- Counterintuitive physics property found to be widespread in living organisms
- Newly discovered organ that senses pain may be lurking under your skin
- Scientists discover a cure for the deadliest strain of tuberculosis
- More genes in the body than there are stars in the universe
- Amazon says its facial recognition can now identify fear along with other emotions
- We're unprepared for race specific bioweapons threat - Cambridge University
- Wakey wakey, rise and shine! Black hole begins brightly flashing - leaving scientists puzzled
- How Does a Religious Studies Professor Become a Darwinian Skeptic?
- Read's Rule: Researchers map symbiotic relationships between trees and microbes worldwide
- Fluctuating fields: Russian scientists develop new composites for microelectronics
- Gran Canaria: 4,000 evacuated as wildfires rip through island for second time in a week
- Mountainside in Peru appears to be blowing away in the wind
- 18 people missing as flash flood washes away 20 houses in Uttarakhand, India
- Glacier National Park in Montana sees snowfall in August
- UK cauliflower shortage as 'unprecedented' rain takes toll on brassicas
- Large numbers of red sprites in the skies over Europe this summer
- Flash floods hit Istanbul, NW Turkey - entire winter's rain in 90 minutes
- Locust swarm devours grasslands in Sanghar, Pakistan
- Why there is 'shock and distrust' among US farmers
- Fakest July on record
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: No insurance & UK food rationing odds
- Hailstorm kills thousands of birds near Billings, Montana
- A whopping 18 inches of hail piles up in parts of Michigan
- More than 3,000 lightning bolts strike Greece on August 15
- Lightning bolt kills 5 at beach in Cuba
- Popocatépetl volcano (Mexico): Elevated activity, 13 explosions during 24 hours
- Floods leave at least 46 dead and 10,000 homes damaged in Sudan
- Integrity does not exist any more at The Washington Post
- Plasma event? Bizarre angel-like atmospheric phenomenon captured over Brazil
- Boy eaten by crocodile in front of family in Balabac, Philippines - 5th attack at the location this year
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Flashback: It's called Apophis. It's 390m wide. And it could hit Earth in 31 years time
- Bright meteor fireball seen from across western Mediterranean
- Flashback: Back in 1944, large daytime meteor turned many heads in eastern Midwest US
- Meteor lights up sky, shakes homes in southwest Missouri
- Bizarre fireball seen flying around the sky over Northampton, UK
- Perseids meteor shower to peak Monday night with stunning FIREBALL displays
- Flash of light seen in sky above southwest Victoria, Australia was meteor falling to earth
- Meteor fireball seen by several Southeast US coastal residents
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky in Almeria, Spain
- Another asteroid impact on Jupiter as astronomers capture footage of flash
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids whizz by Earth in One day This week
- Incredible video shows meteor fireball streaking across Canadian sky
- Americans can handle an open discussion about vaccines: RFK. Jr's response to criticism from his family that Politico would not publish
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health # 27 - Parasite Lost: Are Icky Worm Infections Key to Our Health?
- The brain-gut connection - Traditional Chinese Medicine has known this for centuries
- "Medical common sense is full of lies": The best selling book by a Japanese physicist who cured his cataracts and lived to 95
- New study reveals frequent use of social media negatively affects teen girls more than boys, leading to higher psychological stress
- Modern medicine declares war on loneliness with drugs and bots - introverts threatened with extinction
- Pesticides + Poison gases = Cheap, year-round strawberries
- Is grass-fed beef really better for the planet? Here's the science
- EPA defies California rules over Monsanto Roundup; still insists the herbicide is safe
- Want to protect the planet? Eat more beef, not less
- Corporate free speech precedents allow corporations to legally put carcinogens in our food without warning labels
- Dengue fever death toll continues to rise in Bangladesh
- Nature cure: Natural stimuli can play a profound role in the regulation of our autonomic nervous system
- Terrifying Tech: Acts against health freedom you'll probably never learn about
- Tobacco Control: The sadistic, bullying, antismoking prison guards
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #26 - Mindfulness - Corporate Scam or Key to Nirvana
- FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures and neurological symptoms after vaping
- Asthma deaths in England and Wales 'at highest level for a decade'
- The Devil We Know: How DuPont poisoned the world with Teflon
- 5G Agriculture: More food from franken farming?
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unstable Reality: When Objects Disappear And Reappear, And What It Means
- Empathy and dream-sharing: Researchers find a connection
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- Smartphones and tablets causing mental health issues in kids as young as two
- Life, liberty, and the pursuit of....what exactly?
- The comforting dreams and visions of the dying
- Understanding and appreciating science can actually boost faith in spirituality and God
- Cow hugging: More people are turning to a variety of animals for mental health
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
Quote of the Day
Without free speech, no search for truth is possible; without free speech, no discovery of truth is useful.
- Charles Bradlaugh
Recent Comments
SAA & allies are advancing at a good pace. [Link]
Hey, if because you’ve always spelled hamster with a “p” you must be right, then I must also be right when I say that all people who spell hamster...
It doesn't matter about the truth - all that is being done is a weaving of different stories to 'backstory' an uncontestable belief in the...
This whole "refugee" situation has passed well beyond the point of ridiculousness. Given the definition of "refugee", the FIRST instance of a...
NYT is a zionist infested pos excuse for a news outlet. If you want liberal trash like this to die, don't ever visit or use another msm site or...