Jeffrey Epstein once had three 12-year-old girls flown in from France for sex as a sick birthday present, explosive court documents claim.According to Guiffre, three 12-year-old children, from poor families, were flown in and molested by Epstein, reports The Telegraph They were then flown back to France the following day, she alleges.In the same civil suit, filed by the Miami US attorney's office, it is alleged young girls from South America and Eastern Europe were recruited for sex with the paedo.The hedge fund manager was arrested in July at an airport in New Jersey after flying in from the French capital. It has been reported that Epstein visited Paris 11 times in the last year.