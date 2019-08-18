© Indeci

Some kind of bizarre slow-motion 'hill-slide' is taking place in Apurímac, Peru - and it's affecting local residentsApurimian authorities have requested the immediate intervention of govt agency Ingemmet in order for experts to carry out technical-scientific studies on this natural phenomenon,An expedition of the Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Institute (Ingemmet) will go from Lima to the Apurimac region to inspect the area affected by, on the right bank of the Pachachaca river, located in the district of Huancarama in Andahuaylas province.Ingemmet has coordinated with the general manager of the Regional Government of Apurímac, Raúl Gutiérrez Rodas, for the transfer of specialists Paul Vásquez y Gonzalo Luna to the area, which is affected by the dense dust from constant landslides that occur in the aforementioned mountain, and which have caused respiratory and ophthalmological effects in more than 200 local residents living downwind from the mountain.Translated by Sott.net