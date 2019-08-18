© Sputnik / NARFU Press Service



On 8 August Russia's Ministry of Defence reported an explosion of a jet propulsion system at a training ground in the country's Arkhangelsk Region, with later reports confirming the death of seven people in the incident.Experts from the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Rosgidromet) claim"It is assumed that the increase in the ADER (ambient equivalent dose rate) gamma radiation registered on 8 August, 2019 is associated with the passage of a cloud of radioactive inert gases.On 13 August the Russian weather service, with reference to the Northern Hydrometeorological Services department, confirmed a spike in radioactive levels in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region,On 8 August an explosion rocked a military training ground near Severodvinsk during testing of a liquid propulsion system.Russian officials stated that radiation levels in the northwestern city of Severodvinsk near the accident site had temporarily spiked above the norm before returning to normal after about two and a half hours on 8 August., Norway's Radiation & Nuclear Safety Authority announced on 15 August, adding that "the level detected is very low and poses no harm to people nor the environment".According to the Radiation & Nuclear Safety Authority,The regulator specified that its conclusions were based on a sample taken between 9 - 12 August, in the days immediately following the incident.