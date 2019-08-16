© Volcanes de México webcams



The level of activity of the volcano remains high, with frequent moderate to strong explosions,(passive emissions of steam, gas and low amounts of ash),at 00:34, 01:00, 01:45 (image 1), 01:47, 02:08, 02:27, 02:33, 03: 20, 03:39, 05:56, 06:44, 08:10 and 08:27 local time,This could calm down gradually again or increase further, something impossible to predict. The alert level remains unchanged at "Yellow Phase 2".