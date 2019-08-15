© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi

Moscow may impose a full embargo on lumber exports to its largest trade partner, China, if Beijing fails to deal with illegal logging, Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has warned.The minister has already asked Chinese law enforcement to take on the illegal loggers, and says the problem can be solved only if the Chinese take concrete steps. As an example, he suggested the building of special seed-growing facilities and replant trees to restore the lost forests "for our children and grandchildren."Shortly after the severe flooding, wildfires started to rage in Irkutsk, Yakutia, Krasnoyarsk and some other regions, burning more than 2,5 million hectares of forest. Russian prosecutors suspect the fires were deliberately set to cover up illegal logging.Russia is the leading supplier of lumber to China and accounts for around 30 percent of the country's imports of the material, according to Forbes. In 2017, year-on-year exports rose 23 percent and reached $4.8 billion.