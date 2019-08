© Ahmad Gharbali/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Sunday to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha clashed with Israeli police who fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades fired into crowds of worshippers.According to local media reports, tensions first flared in the morning Israeli forces established a heavy presence inside the compound and opened one of the gates, seemingly in preparation to allow Jewish visitors into the site for observance of the Jewish holiday of Tish B'av, which also fell on Sunday.Jewish visitation to the Al-Aqsa compound, which is typically accompanied by a heavy police presence, often sparks confrontations with Palestinian worshipers who view it as an affront to their claims over the site.Tensions were particularly high on Sunday, as Tish B'av marks when Jewish worshippers mourn the destruction of the second temples believed to have stood inside of the holy sites complex.A number of Palestinians approached the gates of the compound that were opened by Israeli forces stationed in the area and faced off with the soldiers, chanting popular nationalistic slogans like "with our soul and blood, we will redeem you, Aqsa.""Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted and the Ynet website reported that the decision to close the mount to Jews had been made with the approval of the prime minister, increasing pressure on police commanders even more," Haaretz reported. Israeli forces then opened the doors to some 1,300 Jewish visitors, Al Jazeera reported, sparking a second round of clashes with worshipers.Photos and videos of the clashes were widely circulated on social media, sparking outrage amongst Palestinians and Muslims worldwide, who consider Al-Aqsa to be the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia.Ashrawi called the events "reprehensible" and accused Israeli politicians of trying to "score points" ahead of the upcoming general elections by "competing on who can exhibit higher levels of aggression and hostility against the Palestinian people during this important religious holiday.""What Israel and the settlers do at Al-Aqsa will come back to them," Hamas said in a statement.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the "Israeli attacks" a "major provocation to the feelings of Muslims and serves to fuel the situation and increase tension that would drag the region to the square of violence."Co-founder of the Women's March Linda Sarsour who is Palestinian wrote "This is the life of Palestinians" on Facebook, along with posting a video showing hundreds of Palestinians fleeing the site of the clashes. "This aggression is always unacceptable but even more despicable on a religious holiday," she said.The Al-Aqsa compound has for decades been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to its religious significance for both Muslims and Jews, and the political importance of the city of Jerusalem for both Palestinian and Israelis.Following Israel's illegal occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank in 1967, an agreement was signed with Jordan, the official "custodian" of Al-Aqsa, allowing for non-Muslim visitation — but no non-Muslim worship — under the auspices of the Waqf.In 2003, following a three-year closure to non-Muslims, Israel reopened the site to everyone in what the Waqf saw as a direct violation of its sovereignty, and has since viewed all Israeli visitation as "trespassing," according to Haaretz.