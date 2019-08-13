© Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune



Dengue infection persistent across Bangladesh

The government says 40 people have died of dengue so far in Bangladesh, while the unofficial death toll is over 82Three people, including two children, have died of dengue in Dhaka, Lakshmipur and Khulna districts.In Dhaka, an eight-year-old girl, named Samia, died of dengue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.Professor Dr Uttam Kumar Barua, director of the hospital, said Samia was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. She died around 6:30am on Tuesday.In Lakshmipur, Parash, aged four, died of dengue on Monday night on the way to Noakhali General Hospital. He was the son of Kamruzzaman of Daspara area in Kamalnagar upazila.Parash's uncle, Md Ibrahim, said his nephew was diagnosed with dengue at Fair Diagnostic Pathology Centre in Lakshmipur town on August 10, reports UNB.Dr Morshed Alam Hiru, child specialist of Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, said he referred Parash to Noakhali General Hospital."He died around 10pm while being taken there," he added.Over 148 dengue patients were admitted to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital in the last 18 days.In Khulna, a man named Rasel, 36, died of dengue at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).Rasel, from Narikelbari village in Kotalipara upazila of Gopalganj, was a cleaner at Dhaka's Ramna Park.Rasel got infected with dengue in Dhaka and returned home with fever. He was admitted to KMCH around 3:20pm on Sunday.He died around 2:30pm on Monday.Director of KMCH, ATM Monjur Morshed, confirmed his death.Currently, 123 dengue patients are admitted at KMCH.They were admitted to the hospitals from Monday morning till 8am Tuesday, Health Emergency Operations Center and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a statement.Dengue, a mosquito-borne virus, spreads among humans through its carrier, the Aedes mosquito.According to the press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, a total of 40 people have died of dengue across Bangladesh from January 1 till Tuesday. However, the unofficial death toll is over 82.Of the newly hospitalized patients, the number of dengue patients in Dhaka city was 599. Four of them were suffering from dengue hemorrhagic or severe dengue.The number of dengue cases in all eight divisions (other than Dhaka city), was reported to be 601.A total of 4,115 patients are currently receiving treatment in Dhaka, whereas a total of 3,432 people are undergoing treatment outside the capital, the data showed.As many as 44,471 people have been affected by dengue since January 1 this year.Among those admitted, some 36,884 patients have been released from their respective hospitals and clinics after treatment.