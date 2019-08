More than 100 tires have been slashed in a predominately Orthodox Jewish community in New Jersey in recent days, according to authorities there.All of the vehicles targeted in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, were owned or driven by Jewish people. The incidents are being investigated as bias crimes, police told ABC New York City station WABC The most recent tire slashings occurred outside homes over the weekend, police told WABC. The New Jersey town is home to one of the world's largest yeshivas.Elsewhere in the tri-state area,early Monday morning. The separate incidents happened around the same neighborhood within a span of 40 minutes, beginning at 5 a.m. local time.Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, while the third refused treatment, police said.No arrests have been made yet. Investigators are looking into whether the incidents were hate crimes, according to police.