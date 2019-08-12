O:H header
The term 'mindfulness' is everywhere. With celebrity endorsements from the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Goldie Hawn, headlines featuring the latest studies with bold claims to Google employees and Davos World Economic Forum attendees, everyone is getting in on the biggest craze in consciousness since The Secret.

It's taking the world by storm, reportedly now a $4.2 trillion industry. More than 100,000 books on Amazon have a variant of "mindfulness" in the title. Besides books, there are workshops, online courses, glossy magazines, documentary films, smartphone apps, bells, cushions, bracelets, beauty products and other paraphernalia, as well as a lucrative and burgeoning conference circuit.

But does anyone know what this over-hyped and commercialized term actually means? Is there anything behind 'mindfulness', or is just another empty New Age term like spiritual, energy or karma?

On this episode of Objective:Health, we take a look at mindfulness, and discuss how it's not so black and white. We look into the origin of the term and the true practice behind what has become a tool of corporate compliance, stripped of all its original ethical and religious tenets. Join us for an enlightening discussion.


