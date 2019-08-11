© Reuters / KCNA



Trump still took Kim's side on the drills, calling them "tremendously expensive" and "provocative."

President Donald Trump has said that North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un wants to meet again for negotiations, after Kim reportedly apologized for missile tests and complained about US military exercises.Spilling the beans on the contents of the "beautiful" letter he received from Kim on Friday, Trump said that"It was a long letter," Trump continued, "much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and thatI look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!"Kim's missive came after Pyongyang carried out a number of missile tests over the last two weeks, which, it says, were conducted "to send an adequate warning" to the US and South Korea.Trump and Kim's last summit, in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February, ended in failure. In the months since, Trump has found himself conducting damage control for Kim, playing down the significance of North Korea's missile tests and stressing that Pyongyang has not carried out any nuclear, ballistic or long-range missile launches. Kim, he tweeted last week, "does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump.", calling them a rehearsal for invasion. Thoughof the usual 'Ulchi Freedom Guardian' summer exercises,"I never liked it. I don't like paying for it ... We should be reimbursed for it," he told reporters on Friday.