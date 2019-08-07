© Agence France-PresseOmar Haj Kadour



Turkey and the United States agreed to establish a centre to coordinate joint operations and the formation of a safe zone in Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement Wednesday."The talks that took place in the Turkish Defense Ministry on August 5-7 with US military representatives regarding the planned safe zone in the north of Syria in coordination with the United States have been completed. During the talks, the sides agreed to take measures as soon as possible to eliminate Turkey's concerns about its national security," the ministry said."In this connection, it was decided to establish in Turkey in the near future a centre for joint operations, coordination and management of the creation of a safe zone in Syria," it said.The United States has confirmed that Ankara and Washington plan to establish a joint operations centre in Turkey to manage the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria, the US Embassy in Turkey said in a statement on Wednesday after talks between military officials from the two countries."The delegations agreed on the following: a) the rapid implementation of initial measures to address Turkey's security concerns; b) to stand-up a joint operations centre in Turkey as soon as possible in order to coordinate and manage the establishment of the safe zone together," the statement said.The US military delegation arrived in Ankara on 4 August to discuss the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria.