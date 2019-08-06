North America had its share of heavy rain too, leaving Washington and Pittsburgh swamped, and engulfing New Orleans turning streets into rivers that swept away dozens of cars and forced many to paddle their way in kayaks.
The heat wave that affected some parts of Europe, was overshadowed by violent storms, flash-flooding and mudslides throughout the region; including Spain, Romania, France, and Austria - but this was just a day in the park for Italy. Severe weather in the country brought apocalyptic hailstorms, flash floods that swept away cars like toys, and winds so fierce they uprooted large trees leaving behind all sorts of devastation.
Several intense earthquakes took thousands by surprise around the world this month, a 5.7 Mag in Iran, 6.6 Mag in Western Australia, 7.3 Mag in eastern Indonesia, a 5.3 Mag in the capital of Greece... but the most significant ones took place in southern California; a 6.3 Mag, considered the most intense in decades, only to be eclipsed by a 7.1 Mag earthquake the following day and raising fears of 'the big one'.
All that, and more, in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary...
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
