A leaked UAE intelligence document shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been pursuing a "strategic plan" aimed at weakening the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has adopted a tough position against Riyadh over the state-sponsored assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Entitled "Monthly Report on Saudi Arabia, Issue 24, May 2019," the confidential document was written by the Emirates Policy Centre and obtained by the Middle East Eye news portal.It revealed that bin Salman had decided to confront Turkey following the murder of Khashoggi — an outspoken critic of the heir to the Saudi throne — by a Saudi hit team inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018.Ankara has been pressing the Saudis, in vain, to cooperate in a probe into the crime, which Erdogan says has been ordered by the highest ranks of authorities in Riyadh.— who had been brutally dismembered inside Riyadh's mission.The Emirati report also accused Erdogan of having gone "too far in his campaign smearing the kingdom, especially the person of the crown prince, using in the most reprehensible manner the case of Khashoggi."It further claimed that Turkey had not provided "specific and honest" information to assist the "Saudi investigation" into the killing, but instead leaked "disinformation" to the media "aimed at distorting the image of the kingdom and ... the reputation of the crown prince."In June, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, presented findings of her six-month investigation into Khashoggi's murder case, backing up Ankara's views on the murder and the CIA findings.Under Riyadh's campaign against Ankara, the number of Saudi tourists to Turkey has decreased while the kingdom has blocked Turkish exports and excluded Erdogan from a recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca.A senior Turkish official, speaking anonymously, said that his country was aware of the Saudi strategy as the kingdom had openly called for a boycott."It is almost public, to the extent that you could see their activities on Saudi-backed social media and Saudi state media," he said. "Tourist arrivals are decreasing, while we are having problems related to Turkish exports. We are closely following the situation."