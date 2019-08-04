© Reuters/Isaac Urrutia/Global Look PRess/Kremlin Pool



"It was a farce. Incidents were created right before my eyes with one eye on the newsreels and the other on the police to be sure they were being filmed. There was nothing spontaneous. One demonstrator struck the police and then the cameras were turned on. This happened all over."

The latest demonstrations in Moscow are part of a crude hybrid war US strategy against Russia. But Russia is not easily pliable Brazil.and replace it with a new Yeltsin mob to restart mass looting. You'll never read this in the WSJ or the FT, of course.Every informed person in Russia knows that in Ukraine, oligarchs are looting and robbing the place blind - all that promoted as "independence from Russia". Ukro-oligarchs were even allowed to steal from IMF loans - as long as they were against Russia.I'm not convinced by the actions of the Russian Central Bank. It definitely has not achieved independence from the US. And let's see if US Deep State actors manage to engineer cutting Russia off from SWIFT-CHIPS.