Eight Covington Catholic High School students claim they were defamed during a field trip to Washington in January in a lawsuit filed in Kentucky.The field trip drew international headlines after Covington High student Nicholas Sandmann, wearing a MAGA hat, was filmed directly facing a Native American activist near the Lincoln Memorial.Just days ago, a lawsuit Sandmann and his family brought against The Washington Post over its coverage was dismissed by a Kentucky federal judge.," the lawsuit said, according to Law & Crime.," the lawsuit said.An email to Warren's Senate office seeking comment received no immediate reply.A New York Times representative told Law & Crime that "Ms. Haberman has not yet been served with this complaint. The lawsuit is entirely without merit and we will vigorously defend it if necessary."Law & Crime said the other defendants are Rep. Deb Haaland (D-New Mexico), CNN's Ana Navarro, comedian Kathy Griffin, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, writer Reza Aslan, Kentucky entrepreneur Adam Edelen, Princeton University History Professor Kevin M. Kruse, activist and journalist Shaun King, Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery and Rewire.News editor-in-chief Jodi Jacobson.Rewire and Edelen told Law & Crime they had no comment. The website said it was in the process of reaching out to all the defendants.The eight Covington students are listed in the lawsuit as John Doe plaintiffs.Their lawyer is Robert Barnes, who is representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the Sandy Hook case