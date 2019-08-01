© Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina



The US Treasury Department has placed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, after threatening to do so for several months. Zarif is a vocal and public critic of American policy towards Iran.after declining to blacklist the outspoken diplomat earlier this month. The move comes at a critical time for US-Iran relations, with Washington currently putting together a multinational maritime mission to protect shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf and combat "Iranian aggression."Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.Sanctioning Tehran's top diplomatand reinforce the Iranian government's belief that the Americans "are not seeking dialogue," as a Foreign Ministry spokesman in Tehran said on Monday.Indeed, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters thatDiplomatic repercussions aside, the sanctions are unlikely to trouble Zarif, who said that he has "no property or interests outside of Iran" in the first place."Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," he tweeted.Since withdrawing unilaterally from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal last year, Washington has steadily reapplied biting economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, targeting the country's energy, shipping, banking, and military sectors. The US has also sanctioned top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his aides, and high-ranking military officers.Washington has blamed Iran for a series of sabotage attacks on oil tankers in the region, and deployed an aircraft carrier and strategic bombers to the Persian Gulf in response. The recent announcement of a maritime mission followed Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.Amid the standoff with Iran, US officials maintain thatTehran has also been saying that it is ready to negotiate, but