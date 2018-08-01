© CC0/The White House

Trump's peaceful overture to Iran marks a significant shift in tone after months of trading barbs with Tehran in wake of his walking away from the landmark nuclear deal and the threat to re-impose full sanctions on the Islamic Republic from August 6.Iran has brushed away aside President Trump's claims that bilateral talks are imminent, saying that"Threats, sanctions & PR stunts won't work. Try respect: for Iranians & for (international) commitments," Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter."The US can only blame itself for pulling out & leaving the table," Zarif added.The Iranian military was equally opposed to Trump's overture."The Iranian people do not authorize officials to meet the Great Satan... Mr. Trump, Iran is not North Korea," the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Ali Jafari, wrote in an open letter.Some officials remained more receptive though."Negotiations with the United States must not be a taboo," Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, head of parliament's foreign affairs commission, told the semi-official news agency ISNA.When speaking at a rally in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that "I have a feeling they'll be talking to us pretty soon... And maybe not, and that's OK too," before customarily slamming as "a horror show" the nuclear deal Iran and world powers inked in 2015.Following the official rejection of Trump's offer for talks, many Iranians have been snapping up goods, wary of the possible impact of the full US sanctions, which return on Monday.In another sign of the impending crisis, the national currency, the rial, has lost two-thirds of its value since the start of the year, plunging to a whopping 109,000 to the US dollar.Trump's overture towards Iran came a week after he threatened the country with "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before," in an all-caps tweet.At a press briefing in July, Brian Hook, director of policy planning for the US State Department, said thatHe added that the remaining sanctions would follow on November 4 to target Iran's energy sector and petroleum-related transactions, as well as transactions with the Central Bank of Iran.