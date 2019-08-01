Science & Technology
Seven asteroids are headed for Earth this August
International Business Times
Tue, 30 Jul 2019 10:59 UTC
The first asteroid that will approach Earth is called 2019 ON. CNEOS noted that the space rock is about 180 feet long and is traveling at a speed of 10,400 miles per hour. It is expected to approach Earth on Aug. 1 at 11:23 am ST. During its approach, it will zip past Earth from a distance of 0.01729 astronomical units or roughly 1.6 million miles away.
Trailing behind 2019 ON is asteroid 2006 QQ23. According to CNEOS' data, this is the biggest asteroid that will approach Earth next month. It has an estimated diameter of 1,870 feet and has a velocity of 10,400 miles per hour.
CNEOS estimated that 2006 QQ23 will fly past Earth on Aug. 10 at 7:23 am ST. It is expected to be about 0.04977 astronomical units or around 4.6 million miles away from the planet during its flyby.
The third asteroid that will visit Earth in August is 454094 2013 BZ45. This asteroid is about 820 feet long and is traveling at 18,250 miles per hour. It will enter Earth's neighborhood on Aug. 12 at 12:14 am ST. Its closest distance to Earth during its visit is expected to be at 0.04352 astronomical units or around 4 million miles away.
On Aug 17 at 7:16 pm ST, Earth will be approached by the asteroid known as 2018 PN22. According to NASA, it will fly from a distance of 0.04385 astronomical units or roughly 4 million miles away. The asteroid is about 62 feet long and is moving at a velocity of 5,000 miles per hour.
2019 PN22's close-Earth approach will then be followed by a flyby from asteroid 2016 PD1. This 361-feet asteroid is traveling at a speed of 13,100 miles per hour. It will zip past Earth on Aug. 26 at 7:07 am ST from a distance of 0.02925 astronomical units or about 2.7 million miles away.
Trailing behind 2016 PD1 is asteroid 2002 JR100. According to NASA's CNEOS data, this asteroid is moving at 18,800 miles per hour and is about 269 feet long. It is expected to approach Earth on Aug. 27 at 10:37 pm ST from a distance of 0.04963 astronomical units or about 4.6 million miles away.
The last asteroid that will fly past Earth next month is 2019 OU1. This asteroid is almost 500 feet long and is traveling at a velocity of 30,000 miles per hour. It will approach Earth on Aug. 28 at 5:37 am ST from a close distance of only 0.00687 astronomical units or 639,000 miles away.
Comment: A few years ago NASA created a 'Planetary Defense Coordination Office' with a view to track meteors headed toward Earth, and "redirect" potentially dangerous asteroids as part of a long-term planetary defense goal.
However, asteroid 'redirection' or 'deflection' remains just theoretical. A more accurate way of looking at it is that NASA is funding deflection and redirection of the topic of space threats by 'getting the message out' that 'everything is just fine'.
As Fireball Numbers Increase it is well worth remembering what can come out of the sky, without any warning at all: