"First and foremost, surely, it is the power of a thing to be itself. In some ways the yellow bird was free in the cage...We are limited by our brains and bodies; and if we break out, we cease to be ourselves, and, perhaps, to be anything.



"The lunatic is he who loses his way and cannot return.... The man who opened the bird-cage loved freedom; possibly too much... But the man who broke the bowl merely because he thought it a prison for the fish, when it was their only possible house of life — that man was already outside the world of reason, raging with a desire to be outside of everything." [bolding added]

For all the talk of equality and racism, the revolutionary side in actuality seeks to replace one oligarchy — which it calls "white supremacist" — with another oligarchy of its own making, in fact, a brutal, vicious and soulless "utopia'' that would make Joseph Stalin's Communist state seem like a Sandals Retreat in the Bahamas

"A house divided against itself cannot stand."

About the author



Boyd D. Cathey holds a Ph.D. in European History from the Catholic University of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain, where he was a Richard Weaver Fellow, and an M.A. in Intellectual History from the University of Virginia. He was assistant to the late Russell Kirk and State Registrar of the North Carolina Division of Archives and History.