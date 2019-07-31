Indonesian authorities issued a flight warning as Mount Kerinci volcano in Sumatra Island erupted on Wednesday, a statement from the energy and mineral resources ministry said.The volcanic ash tended to spread to the northeast and east of the crater."It is better (for planes) to avoid the pathway around Mount Kerinci, because the volcano would see another eruption at any time and volcanic ash spewed into the air would endanger planes," the ministry said in the statement.A no-go zone of 3 km from the crater was put in place.a vast archipelagic country home to over 17,500 islands.