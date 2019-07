The region is braced for more rainfall

as flash flooding hit part of North Yorkshire afteras the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across much of the north of England.Some roads remain shut and rail passengers faced disruption after a landslip between Carlisle and Skipton.The fire serviceNorth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received about 115 calls to flooding in Leyburn and Reeth on Tuesday evening. flood warning for Arkle Beck at Reeth and Low Fremington remains in place, according to the Environment Agency.Some routes in the Yorkshire Dales remain shut but the fire service said there had been "no serious injuries".Northern Rail saidThe county was pounded by hailstones the size of "pickled onions" as a summer storm swept through and Malham Tarn in the Yorkshire Dales had 3.2 inches (82.2mm) of rain in 24 hours, the majority in the space of four hours.The fire service said: "If the road in front of you is flooded and you don't know the depth of the water don't risk driving through it."The weather has caused a mountain bike festival to be cancelled, as the organisers of the 2019 Ard Rock, near Reeth in Swaledale, said flash flooding had "submerged" the site.The event team said on Facebook: "Right now we are doing everything in our power to ensure our team on the ground is safe, and we can support all those who need help."The event was due to be held between 2-4 August.Farmer Raymond Caldert told BBC Breakfast the flooding in Grinton was the worst he had ever seen and, if the festival had been running, lives could have been lost.He said: "I haven't seen anything like this.Mr Caldert added he had not lost any livestock butSwaledale Mountain Rescue Team posted a picture of a collapsed bridge in Grinton on Facebook , urging motorists to "only travel if essential as many routes impassable" due to flooding.Steve Clough, of the mountain rescue team, said: "The conditions were so bad that in the end only about 10 or 12 team members could make it there."The roads were a raging torrent and there were sheds and household oil tanks floating down them."Mr Clough said his team spent more than eight hours searching properties in the area, rescuing about 10 people, but he added that North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service helped many more and estimated "100 or more" homes had been affected.- it was horrific," he said.The Brymor Ice Cream parlour, near Masham, was caught in a freak hail storm that left some customers with minor injuries."Our parlour suffered damage to the roof, power failures and some visitors suffered minor injuries", it said on Facebook.Leonie Garrard, who runs a clothing and interiors shop in Leyburn, said torrential rain caused water to come through the ceiling and left the town "cut off"."I have never seen [anything like] this in my whole life. It has been horrendous."Josie Beszant, who owns an art gallery in the town of Masham, said:"Silver Street was flash flooded and fire engines came to pump it out. The gardens are pretty devastated. It just looks absolutely drenched."Travel conditions across the northern part of the Yorkshire Dales have been described by police as "shocking".The main road along Swaledale linking Richmond and villages including Reeth and Keld has been washed away near Grinton.Another road from Grinton over to Leyburn now has a gaping hole where for years there's been a bridge over a stream.A violent hail and rain storm further west caused a landslide to block the main Settle to Carlisle railway line between Kirkby Stephen and Garsdale.With it being peak tourist season in the Yorkshire Dales, the damage will cause disruption and potentially long detours for both visitors and residents living over a wide area.A farmer in the area, Andrew Loftus, said he had seen hailstones almost an inch (2.5cm) in diameter.Gareth Walls, from Ripon, tweeted that they were "like pickled onions".