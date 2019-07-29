Wintery showers in Summer at Tan Hill Inn
Snow has been reported as falling in Yorkshire - in the same week as the hottest July day ever recorded.

Regulars at the Tan Inn watched as the white stuff began falling in North Yorkshire. The snow and hail flurries were captured from the CCTV at the pub near Richmond.

This week, the UK basked in temperatures in the 30s, which caused major disruption to transport links.

