More than 50 people have been killed after intense, hours-long violence broke out in a prison in Para, Brazil. Officials say 16 of the dead were decapitated as rival prison gangs fought.Extremely graphic footage shared online purportedly filmed inside the prison shows, an official from the Para state government's penitentiary department said.Inmates then set the area alight in retaliation, and two prison officers were taken hostage. The hostages were released after negotiations, andMilitary police are still on the scene."We have 52 dead, including 16 beheaded. It is still very hot inside the prison, and we are working to remove bodies," said state penitentiary official Jarbas Vasconcelos Carmo.According to official figures, the Altamira facility in Para has a capacity of 208 inmates but had 372 detainees when violence broke out Monday.