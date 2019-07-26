© Chinatopix via Associated Press



© Chen Xiao

Chinese private rocket firm iSpace successfully launched a carrier rocket into orbit at 1 pm on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, marking a milestone for China's commercial space industry asNamed SQX-1 Y-1, the self-developed carrier rocketIt is thus far the largest and most powerful rocket built by a private Chinese space company, the Beijing-based start-up said.Fueled by solid propellant, the iSpace rocket made its breakthrough "from zero to one" for China's private commercial space sector by realizing successful orbital launch while carrying several satellites, and utilizing space advertising and video transmission.For China's private rocket firms, the ability to successfully send a carrier rocket to orbital altitude has become the real test in the burgeoning commercial space sector race.