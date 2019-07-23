Chandrayaan
The Chandrayaan-2 mission vehicle at a launch pad.
India's space agency said it has launched an unmanned spacecraft to the far side of the Moon a week after aborting the mission due to a technical problem.

Scientists at the mission control centre burst into applause as the rocket lifted off in clear weather as scheduled at 2:43pm (local time) on Monday.

Chandrayaan-2, the Sanskrit word for "Moon craft," is designed to land on the lunar south pole in September and send a rover to explore water deposits.

India's first moon mission, Chandrayaan-1, orbited the Moon in 2008 and helped confirm the presence of water.

The spacecraft is expected to land on the Moon in September.
India plans to send its first manned spaceflight by 2022.

The launch a week ago was called off less than an hour before lift-off due to a "technical snag".

Media reports said the launch was aborted after Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists identified a leak while filling helium in the rocket's cryogenic engine.

The space agency neither confirmed nor denied the reports, saying instead that the problem had been identified and corrected.

The spacecraft is carrying an orbiter, a lander and a rover that will move around on the lunar surface for 14 Earth days.

It will take around 47 days to reach the Moon before landing in September.

India put a satellite into orbit around Mars in the nation's first interplanetary mission in 2013 and 2014.