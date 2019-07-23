Puppet Masters
Huawei cuts jobs at US unit after trade clampdown
BBC
Tue, 23 Jul 2019 17:36 UTC
Washington added Huawei to its "entity list" in May which restricts its ability to trade with US firms. Tensions between the US and China over trade and Huawei have escalated this year.
Based in California, Futurewei is a research and development subsidiary of Huawei.
In a statement, Huawei said "Futurewei Technologies announces a reduction in force, directly impacting over 600 US positions," effective 22 July.
The company said the job losses followed the "curtailment of its business operations" in the US after Huawei and 68 subsidiaries were placed on the US "entity list".
The US added Huawei to the trade blacklist in May, a move that bans the company from acquiring technology from US firms without government approval.
In July, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the US the Commerce Department would issue licenses to companies seeking to trade with Huawei where there is "no threat to US national security".
Huawei, the world's largest maker of telecoms equipment, has repeatedly denied claims that the use of its products presents security risks.
US-China tensions
Washington's clampdown on Huawei is part of a wider conflict simmering between the US and China.
The two countries have been fighting a trade war for the past year, imposing tariffs on billions of dollars worth of one another's goods.
The US has targeted Huawei with trade restrictions, while also pushing to persuade allies to ban the Chinese company over the potential risks of using its products in next-generation 5G mobile networks.
5.3M earthquake in Athens, Greece, on 19 July 2019 topples a cross atop the 10th century Church of the Pantanassa
