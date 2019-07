© Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty / AFP



News that Natalie Portman will star as a female Thor in an upcoming Marvel film has sparked debate on social media as some fans reacted in anger to a woman being cast as the titular role in the popular comic book franchise.. The casting revelation prompted some critics to ask if we should expect a man to play Wonder Woman, or female versions of Batman and Superman films.Some drew comparisons with the recent rumors that the next Bond movie will see a female black actress take over the '007' codename from Daniel Craig. Others simply said they had no interest in watching a female Thor movie.Portman appeared as Foster in the Thor movies in 2011 and 2013, but wasn't in the most recent movie, Thor: Ragnarok.