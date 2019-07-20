© Reuters / Leah Millis; A screenshot from MarineTraffic.com

'UK had the choice to stop the crisis'

The seizure of British-owned oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz is the signal that Iran's patience has run out, due to European inaction for over a year after the US pullout from the nuclear deal, analysts told RT.Prior to May, Iran exercised extreme restraint despite US sanctions and its frustration with Europe's failure to offset the losses they caused, Hamed Mousavi, political science professor at the University of Tehran, said.Mousavi said.By refusing to hold back any longer, Iran wants to send a clear signal to the UK, "but especially to the Americans," that Tehran has "the means and the power to respond to pressure and to aggression." Iran's actions are also a response to the US military build-up at its Middle East doorstep, Mousavi said.Iranian journalist and Middle East expert Abbas Aslani agreed that the US withdrawal was what triggered the crisis along with the "inaction of the Europeans."The US might flex its military muscles in the Persian Gulf, but it's likely not looking forward to entangling itself in a major war with Iran, especially with the US presidential election inching closer. In part, it is because Iran has convinced the US that it would never be a short, victorious war."What [US President Donald Trump] might be after is a short and quick attack against the country, but Iran has made sure through the channels it has that no quick war will happen if the Americans attack the country."Instead, the US would be looking at a long campaign that could see Iran attacking its military bases and interests in the region, the type of bog-down that can cost Trump his re-election.Iran seized two British-operated vessels in the State of Hormuz on Friday, one of which has since been released after reportedly receiving warnings over safety and environmental issues.The other vessel, the Stena Impero, is still in Iranian custody after being accused of maritime violations. IThe UK has denounced the incident as "unacceptable" but said that it hopes to resolve it through diplomacy.It's "a sure bet" that the ships were seized in retaliation to the UK's behavior, Kevin Afrasiabi, a former adviser to Iran's nuclear negotiating team, told RT. Afrasiabi said he believesInstead of putting an end to the crisis, the UK "decided to continue to appease Washington war-mongers by aiding an illegal oil embargo imposed on Iran unilaterally by the US" and militarizing the Gulf.Earlier this week, it was revealed that a third major UK warship will set off for the Persian Gulf mid-September. The UK already has one warship permanently stationed in the waterway, and another one is currently sailing towards the Gulf to relieve it.London "thinks it can just trample on the rights of third world nations with impunity and expect the other side to lie down and die," Afrasiabi said - but that "will not happen with Iran." On the other hand, if the UK takes a step back now and releases the tanker, the ex-adviser believes Iran will reciprocate.