Jeffrey Epstein crime map
Ghislaine Maxwell coaching girls.

Jean Luc Brunel.

Dershowtiz I kept my underwear on. More on Dershowtiz defending rapists. Epstein's other lawyers are Jay Lefkowitz, and Martin Weinberg.

Not on the map but another possible Cohort is Sara Kellen Vickers.
Jeffrey Weinstein and Sara Vickers
Alexander Acosta sweet heart deal.

Wenxer Foundation and Carbyne financed Ehud Barak.

Wexner sold Epstein a home for $0.

Epstein 350,000 witness tampering.


Steve Hoffenberg ponzi scheme.

Donald Barr.

Robert Maxwell Israel super spy. More on stealing PROMIS.

Robert Maxwell Murdered?

The MEGA Group of Jewish Billionaires.

Guiseppe Tome ordeal.

Dolton School's Gardner Dunnan sexual abuse of minor.

Clare Bronfman pleaded guilty.

NXIVM "women enjoy rape".

Greenberg hire. "Epstein was considered a little creepy by the girls," alumna Karin Williams said.

Bush Schmitz Chalkboard.

'Slick Willy,' Bill Clinton on Lolita Express his Pardon of Marc Rich.

Adnan Khashoggi the whore-monger.

Jamal Khashoggi, Pegasus, NSO.

Marc Rich Benex Norex "Russian" Mafia. Sex Slavery thrives.Russian playmates already
have Epstein's number when they arrive.

Micheal Steinhardt sexual harassment Charle Kushner sexual blackmail. My Movie about the Kushners Jennifer Gaffney argued to lower sex offender registry to level 1 from level 3.

Vick Ward silenced by Graydon Carter Epstein on Great St James doing illegal construction for "underwater office and pool".

Epstein compound Great St James.